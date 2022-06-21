Explainer: Who is Yair Lapid, the former journalist who will become Israel's next prime minister?

Yair Lapid, who is a former journalist, will replace Naftali Bennett as the next prime minister of Israel as the latter could not contain the rising pressure on his fragile ruling coalition.

Lapid, who is currently the foreign minister of Israel, heads the largest party in the coalition of the country. The 58-year-old will serve as interim prime minister until new elections can be held.

Counting eight-parties broadly united on the desire to end the tenure of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett and Lapid forged an ideologically disparate alliance one year ago.

But the coalition had faced growing strains as its slight majority was cut by a series of defections that put the coalition on the brink of collapse.

Bennett said in a televised statement as he stood alongside Lapid, "We are standing before you today in a moment that is not easy, but with the understanding, we made the right decision for Israel."

According to Bennett's spokesperson, a vote will be held in parliament next week after which Lapid will take over the premiership.

Now, instead of Bennett, Lapid will host US President Joe Biden, who is due to visit Israel in July.

Also read | Israel coalition to dissolve parliament; new elections to be held

The move by Bennett and Lapid highlighted that Israeli governance remains in crisis as Israel is holding the fifth election in three years, according to Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank.

Head of a centrist party in the coalition, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said "I think the government did very good work over the past year. It's a shame the country has to be dragged into elections."

Israeli media reported that snap parliamentary election will likely take place in October even though the date has not yet been announced.

Defending his government's record, Bennett said it had boosted economic growth, cut unemployment, and eliminated the deficit for the first time in 14 years.

Hailing the end of "the worst government in Israel's history", Netanyahu pledged to form "a strong and stable government" of right-wingers.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: