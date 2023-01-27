EXPLAINED: The history of Palestine intifada, is another on the way?

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed its far-right government, there has been a rising number of attacks on the Gaza Strip. The rocket strikes were launched by Israel on Gaza as recently as Friday. Earlier on Thursday as well, Israeli forces carried out raids on the West Bank which led to the death of two civilians. Though sources in Hamas Islamist-controlled Gaza reportedly said that Israel fired rockets, on the other side, the Israeli army said that rockets were initially launched from Gaza towards Israel.

So another Intifada is on the way?

What is the intifada and is it imminent to befall Israel and Palestine again? The first Intifada, a rebellion or uprising, refers to the series of protests and violence that ensued between Palestinians and Israel's military in the West Bank and Gaza strip. The riots took place close on the heels of Israel's 20-year occupation of the contested region following the 1967 Arab-Israel war. According to multiple reports, the first Intifada lasted from December 1987 until the Madrid Conference of 1991.

Madrid Conference was apparently a diplomatic push by the United States amid an intensive Israel-Palestine fight. It was an unprecedented event as the conference saw the presence of all parties in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

However, according to other accounts, the date of the conclusion of the first Intifada was somewhere in 1993 with the signing of the Oslo Accords, a peace process that was kicked off between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The second intifada which is know by the name Al-Aqṣā intifada started in September 2000. As per several estimates, the second intifada went on till 2005. The uprisings saw the death of over 5,000 Palestinians and about 1,400 Israelis.

Recent clashes fetch Israel rebuke from Arab world

After a deadly Israeli raid, the spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly said that the Palestinians are ending their security arrangement with Israel in the occupied West Bank. Saudi Arabia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, rebuked Israeli forces for the raids in the West Bank. This brings back the memories of the intensive Arab-Israel conflicts that inflicted Israel and Palestine for decades.

After the Intifada, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Negotiator Mahmoud Abbas signed an accord which resulted in the recognition of PLO by Israel. The first Oslo Accords was signed in Washington, US in 1993 while the signing of the second accord took place in Taba, Egypt, in 1995. The name of the Accords was given the basis of the place of the peace negotiations that took place in Oslo, Norway.

Now, as Israel and Palestine possibly stand on the cusp of another intifada amid the clashes, US state secretary Antony Blinken will now travel to Israel next week and is expected to call for a truce amid the ongoing violence. Biden had earlier called upon both Israel and Palestine to settle their dispute through diplomatic channels. All of this comes back like a deja vu from the time when Bill Clinton's administration was playing a diplomatic role in setting Israel-Palestine issue.

