/Europe wants 7 AI gigafactories, each 4 times bigger than anything it has now

The European Union has spent two years writing rules for artificial intelligence. It is now trying to build the machines to run it.

The Plan

The European Commission has opened a call for proposals to construct up to seven facilities it calls AI Gigafactories, at a combined scale of €30 billion. Each site is intended to house at least 100,000 advanced AI chips.

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For context on what that means in European terms: a single such facility would be roughly four times the size of the largest data centre currently operating anywhere in the EU. Seven of them would represent a step change in the bloc's computing capacity rather than an incremental expansion.

Why Europe Is Doing This

The gap the programme is meant to close is stark. The frontier of AI development is presently a contest between American and Chinese laboratories, and the binding constraint on both is compute. OpenAI has raised its projected spending on computing infrastructure to roughly $750 billion through 2030. Meta has guided to as much as $145 billion in capital expenditure this year alone. Alphabet has guided to $195–205 billion.

Against those figures, €30 billion spread across seven sites is modest. But Europe's problem has not only been the money — it has been that European companies wanting to train large models have had to rent capacity from American cloud providers, on American terms, frequently on servers subject to American jurisdiction. Sovereign compute is the specific gap the Gigafactories are meant to fill.

The Timing Against The AI Act

The announcement lands days before August 2, when the core obligations of the EU AI Act take effect for the majority of AI systems operating in the European market — the date legal analysts have described as the most consequential in the history of AI regulation.

That sequencing is not accidental. The persistent criticism of European AI policy has been that the bloc regulates a technology it does not build, imposing compliance costs on companies headquartered elsewhere while producing few frontier systems of its own. Announcing a major compute build-out immediately before the rulebook activates is an attempt to answer that criticism directly: the EU intends to be a producer as well as a regulator.

The Practical Questions

Three obstacles sit between the announcement and the outcome.

The first is chips. Housing 100,000 advanced AI accelerators per site means procuring them, and the global supply of high-end AI silicon is allocated years in advance to buyers with far larger orders and longer-standing relationships.

The second is power. Facilities at this scale consume electricity at the level of small cities, and European energy prices are substantially higher than those in the American regions where comparable data centres are being built.

The third is timing. A call for proposals is the beginning of a procurement process, not a construction schedule. The American and Chinese build-outs the programme is responding to are already underway.