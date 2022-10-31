EU considering classifying Iran Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organisation: German FM

According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the European Union and Germany are debating whether to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

"I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation," Baerbock said in an interview with ARD broadcaster on Sunday.

Her remarks follow the head of the Revolutionary Guards' warning that Saturday would be the last day for demonstrators to take to the streets, signalling that security forces may step up their already ruthless crackdown on widespread dissent.

Germany said last week that it was imposing additional entry restrictions on Iran in addition to the penalties already imposed by the EU.

Additionally, according to Baebock, there are no ongoing conversations regarding the nuclear agreement between Iran and the West.

Since Amini's passing, Iranians from all walks of life have protested in the streets, which the clerical authorities claimed was compromising the security of the Islamic Republic.

Authorities claim that the turmoil is an attempt to destabilise the nation by the United States, Israel, and other arch-enemies of Islamic Iran.

One of the strongest threats to clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution, what started as fury over Amini's killing on September 16 has turned into calls for the execution of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from some protestors.

The Revolutionary Guards' top commander issued the demonstrators with the toughest warning yet, telling them that Saturday would be the last day they will take to the streets.

(with inputs from agencies)

