EU urges Russia to reverse decision to suspend Ukraine grain deal

The European Union (EU) on Sunday (October 30) called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of Ukraine grain deal. The UN-brokered deal guaranteed safe passage for Ukrainian grain in spite of the war raging in the country. Russia declared on Saturday that it would be suspending its participation in the deal.

"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

"The EU urges Russia to (reverse) its decision."

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. Ukraine is also called a 'bread-basket' country due to the significant export of grain. Ukraine war stopped the exports and stoked fears of global food shortage. The UN-brokered deal eased the fears but now, uncertainty looms.

On Saturday, Russia claimed that it was pulling out of the deal because of a major Ukrainian drone attack earlier in the day on its fleet near the port of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea. Russia also claimed that British navy had damaged Nord Stream pipelines. The allegation was bluntly rejected by the British.

On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden called the move "purely outrageous", saying it would increase starvation, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of weaponising food. On Sunday, Russia's ambassador to Washington, snapped back, saying the U.S. response was "outrageous" and made false assertions about Moscow's move.

