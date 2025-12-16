/Elon Musk to be first trillionaire in next 12 months? Banks to pitch in SpaceX IPO ‘bake-off’, say reports

Elon Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire within the next 12 months as discussions about a possible SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) gain momentum. Recent media reports indicated that SpaceX has begun preliminary steps in selecting investment banks to advise on a potential IPO which, if executed and valued highly, could be one of the largest in history. SpaceX is eyeing a valuation above $1 trillion for the IPO, with some reports suggesting that it could go up to $1.5 trillion.

Investment bank “bake-off” starts, say report

The Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX has started a selection process known as 'bake-off with investment banks to pitch for advisory roles on a potential public listing. The bake-off suggests the space and internet company is considering formal IPO preparations.

CFO Bret Johnsen remains ambivalent about spacex ipo

On December 12, SpaceX’s Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen told staff in a message that the company is preparing for an IPO as early as 2026. “If we execute brilliantly and the markets cooperate, a public offering could raise a significant amount of capital,” he said. However, he was ambivalent, saying that whether, when and at what valuation the IPO will occur “remains highly uncertain”.

News reports said the IPO could occur in 2026, potentially mid-year, but the timing is not guaranteed and would depend on market conditions or company strategy.

SpaceX secondary share sale and valuation estimates and what Musk thinks about it

Earlier, SpaceX approved a secondary share sale at approximately US $421 per share, which would place an implied private valuation at $800 billion if and when the transaction completes. Secondary share sale allows existing investors and employees to sell their stake.

Musk has earlier denied that SpaceX is raising new capital at an $800 billion valuation, saying it conducts periodic stock buybacks to provide liquidity to employees and investors rather than to secure fresh funding. He stated that reports claiming an $800 billion capital raise are “not accurate”.

Starlink internet services drive company value and could pave the way for trillionaire status for Musk

SpaceX’s rapid expansion of its Starlink satellite internet service is a major factor in its growing private valuation, and there was even talk of Starlink becoming a separate company. Starlink traffic and customer growth have increased, which boosts the value of SpaceX potential IPO.

Musk’s net worth is around $600 billion, driven by his stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. A SpaceX IPO with a high valuation could help him become a trillionaire in the next 12 months, depending on the listing price and further performance of the stock.

SpaceX : A story of more than two decades

SpaceX , short for Space Exploration Technologies Corp., was founded by Musk in 2002, aimed at cutting space transportation costs and the eventual colonisation of Mars. Now perhaps the most important private space company, SpaceX is known for reusable rockets and contracts with NASA, as well as launching satellites and crewed missions that included private individuals as well as astronauts.