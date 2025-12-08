/Starlink reveals pricing ahead of India debut: Know how much Elon Musk's internet services cost?

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's Internet Services company Starlink has disclosed the pricing for its residential plan for India as the SpaceX-owned venture is inching closer to the launch of its services in the country. The announcement came following months of regulatory actions and technical preparations targeted at reaching far-off areas with limited broadband and fibre connectivity.

Starlink has updated its India website to display the cost of its internet packages. The Residential plan will cost Rs 8,600 monthly, with an additional Rs 34,000 for its hardware kit as a one-time payment. The company is promising a 30-day trial period to experience the connection before fully committing. The plan will entail unlimited data and 99.9 per cent uptime, and the ability to stay online even during adverse weather conditions.

This is the same plan Starlink provides worldwide, yet it carries added significance in India as it targets regions beyond the reach of conventional fibre networks.

Although the company disclosed its packages for residential plans, its pricing for Businesses is yet to be announced. It is expected to unveil its commercial offerings in the coming week as the process of finalisation of the rollout plan is still underway, with continuous discussion with relevant authorities.

Starlink's recent hiring drive showcases its ambitions for India. The company posted four vacancies on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office. The advertised posts included a Payments Manager, an Accounting Manager, a Senior Treasury Analyst and a Tax Manager.

Recent reports also suggest that Starlink is preparing to establish multiple gateway earth stations across cities such as Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida

