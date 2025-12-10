/SpaceX BIGGEST LAUNCH could be on stock market: 2026 IPO to value Elon Musk’s firm at $1.5 trillion, claims report

A Bloomberg report has claimed that Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX could be valued at $1.5 trillion, the biggest ever in IPO history, if and when it launches on the stock market in 2026. The report on Tuesday (Dec 9), citing unnamed insiders, claimed that SpaceX is raising more than $30 billion from the IPO, which is likely to come either in the middle of or late 2026.

What did the report say on the SpaceX IPO?

The Bloomberg report pegged the fundraising amount significantly more than $30 billion as speculated earlier, targeting a valuation of about $1.5 trillion for the entire company. That would place SpaceX near the market value of Saudi Aramco at the time of its record 2019 listing, when the oil giant raised $29.4 billion at a $1.7 trillion valuation. The report said the IPO could shift to 2027 based on market conditions. Proceeds of the IPO would be used to develop space-based data centres, including purchasing the chips required to run them, it said.

SpaceX financials are solid

The report suggested that SpaceX may generate about $15 billion in revenue in 2025, rising to between $22 billion and $24 billion in 2026, mostly its satellite-internet service Starlink. In a current secondary offering, employees are being allowed to sell around $2 billion worth of stock at a per-share price of roughly $420. That implied a valuation above the $800 billion mark for the company.

Earlier reports had valued SpaceX at about $800 billion based on insider share sales, but the new Bloomberg-led figure of $1.5 trillion applies specifically to the targeted IPO valuation.

As of now, SpaceX or Musk have not confirmed or denied the Bloomberg report, and all details of the IPO in the report remain based on unnamed insiders.

What did Musk say about SpaceX valuation?

Musk has previously said that an $800 billion valuation figure from secondary share sales was “not accurate”, though he acknowledged the existence of the share-sale structure. He has not commented on the latest reported $1.5 trillion IPO valuation.

Musk has said that SpaceX has been cash-flow positive for years and that employee share buybacks have occurred roughly every two years without requiring external fundraising. He has also been historically reluctant to take SpaceX public, as he prefers focusing on long-term projects like Mars colonisation rather than responding to shareholder pressures.

The details of the SpaceX listing remain speculative, and the timeline, structure and valuation could change depending on regulatory issues and market conditions.