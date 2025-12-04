/‘Ranked by thrust’: Top 10 most powerful rockets ever built

The SpaceX Super Heavy booster currently holds the world record as the most powerful rocket ever built, generating approximately 16.7 million pounds (74,000 kilonewtons) of thrust at launch. This compares to Saturn V's 7.5 million pounds, making Super Heavy over twice as powerful. The booster completed full-power testing during its second integrated flight test in November 2023 and continues regular launches. Plans include deploying Super Heavy for lunar missions and Mars transportation in coming years.​