Elon Musk's Trillion Dollar SpaceX Riddle

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 10:34 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 10:34 IST
The world's richest man sends confusing signals over trillion dollar listing of his rocket and satellite manufacturing firm spacex. The trillion dollar question across wall street: is spacex going public? First, musk rejected wall street and bloomberg reports on a 800 billion dollar short-term fund raising report and next year's public listing. Then, in response to a social post of a media report on why spacex may list next year, he called that accurate.

