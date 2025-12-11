/Elon Musk's Trillion Dollar SpaceX Riddle

Published: Dec 11, 2025, 10:34 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 10:34 IST
The world's richest man sends confusing signals over trillion dollar listing of his rocket and satellite manufacturing firm spacex.
The trillion dollar question across wall street: is spacex going public?
First, musk rejected wall street and bloomberg reports on a 800 billion dollar short-term fund raising report and next year's public listing.
Then, in response to a social post of a media report on why spacex may list next year, he called that accurate.