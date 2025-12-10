/Elon Musk Denies Key Claim in SpaceX IPO Reports

Elon Musk is pushing back against a major detail in recent reports claiming SpaceX is preparing for an IPO at an $800 billion valuation. While outlets reported that SpaceX may go public in 2026 and that Starlink could be part of the offering, Musk says the valuation rumors are “not accurate.” In this video, we break down what Musk confirmed, what he denied, and what it means for the future of SpaceX, Starlink, and the potential IPO timeline.