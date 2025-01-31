Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for advocating free speech by European Parliament member Branko Grims.

Grims said that a petition for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize had been submitted to the Norwegian Nobel Committee for Musk's contribution to the human rights of freedom of speech and peace.

'I don't want any prize'

However, Musk turned down the offer, saying that he was not interested in receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I don’t want any prizes," Musk responded.

The billionaire is known for his outspoken behaviour, and his views on censorship and on the controversial acquisition of X.

How Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and its rebranding of X, has been seen as a revolutionary move in restoring speech.

As Musk took control of the X, he reversed bans on prominent conservative voices, rolled back content moderation policies and placed a strong emphasis on upholding free expression.

On the contrary, he has also witnessed criticism with some people accusing X of fostering information and harassment.

Netizens react

Musk's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize has raised criticism on social media.

Some of the people pointed out that being nominated for such an award, does not hold much weight, as anyone can propose a nominee, and it's a process filled with questionable choices each year.

Meanwhile, others said that platforms like Twitter, now X, still censor certain topics—citing the ongoing debates about terms like “cisgender.”

