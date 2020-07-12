Donald Trump spotted wearing a mask for the first time in public

The US President Donald Trump has been playing a game of hide and seek with the media when it comes to wearing a face mask when he steps outdoors. Trump has rarely been spotted with a face mask in public. However, proving to be unpredictable again, he was spotted with a face mask on Saturday.

Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a military medical facility outside Washington. The purpose of the visit was to meet with wounded soldiers and frontline health-care workers.

This was the first time he was spotted wearing a mask in the public, especially infront of the media. Trump has earlier claimed that during one of the visits to a factory he did wear a face mask where it was necessary but he did not want to give the media the satisfaction of seeing him donning a face mask, and therefore removed it moments before appearing infront of the cameras.

This time, however, things were different. Trump, now, feels that there is a right time and place to do everything and an army medical facility was the right place to wear a mask, so he did.

“I think when you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for his visit.

While some locals are thanking the 'superior power' for finally putting the right thought in Trump's mind, some are calling it a trial for redemption to gather few more votes in the upcoming general elections.

Trump did not talk much to the media at the army facility, and just said 'thank you' as he passed the cameras wearing a navy blue coloured face mask with a presidential seal embossed in gold.

Coronavirus cases have been on a constant rise in the country. World Health Organization (WHO) reported 132,683 new positive cases in the US in the past 24 hours. Health experts are urging lawmakers to not reopen the economy, and they are also requesting locals to wear face masks and maintain social distance while out in public.