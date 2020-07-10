Trump 'expects' to wear a mask when he visits military hospital

United States President Donald Trump, who has avoided being seen wearing a face covering in public, said on Thursday he "expects" to wear a mask when he next visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington.

"I expect to be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You`re in a hospital setting. I think it`s a very appropriate thing. I have no problem with a mask," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

Trump said he would be visiting wounded soldiers as well as front-line workers seeking to contain the COVID-19 pandemic when he visits the government medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland.

Trump, who had become increasingly isolated within the Republican Party for not promoting wearing a mask, has in recent weeks spoken more favourably about their use as COVID-19 cases have surged in the United States.

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicised.

