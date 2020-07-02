Now, Trump says will wear mask 'if in tight situation with people'

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States, US President Donald Trump said that he would wear a mask if he was in a "tight situation with people".

The US president has consistently avoided wearing masks in public places including at the rally at Okhalama which riled critics.

Trump while speaking to US television channel said, "I'm all for masks - I think masks are good," he said," adding, "If I were in a tight situation with people I would, absolutely."

However, Trump said he wouldn't make it mandatory for people across the United States to wear masks.

"You have many places in the country where people stay at a very long distance from each other," the US president contested.

The President once again reiterated that coronavirus would one day "disappear", saying: "I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope."

"Yes, sure, at some point. And I think we're going to have a vaccine very soon too," the US president asserted.

Trump had said back in February that the virus will disappear when it had just begun to take hold in the United States.

The Trump administration is now actively asking Americans to wear masks amid rising COVID-19 cases. US Vice President Mike Pence wore a mask during his visit to Texas which has been hit hard due to the virus.