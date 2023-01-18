Designer clothes, expensive watches: Italian gangster Matteo Denaro's hideout proves his love for luxury

An apartment believed to be the last hideout of Sicilian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who was arrested in Monday after a 30-year manhunt, was raided by the police on Tuesday. The search unravelled Matteo's love for a luxurious life with the police finding perfumes, designer clothes and sex pills in the apartment.

The 60-year-old was caught at a private hospital in Palermo and is being held in the central Italian city of L'Aquila, the Palermo prosecutor said. He was transferred from Sicily on the day of his arrest.

The apartment is housed in a modest building near the centre of Campobello di Mazara, a town in the Western Sicilian province of Trapani. The place is just a few kilometres from Messina Denaro's home town of Castelvetrano.

Clothes, shoes, a well-stocked fridge and restaurant receipts were also found, judicial sources said.

Matteo loved luxury and it was evident from most things discovered in the apartment. He owned designer clothes and expensive sunglasses and was wearing a watch worth 35,000 euros ($38,000) when he was arrested, the police said.

However, he also did the usual things common people do.

"He had a regular life, he went to the supermarket," said magistrate Paolo Guido, one the officials investigating Messina Denaro.

Neighbours described him as a friendly person.

"I live on the first floor of the building, sometimes I have seen this person, greeted him and nothing else. He responded in a cordial manner," Rosario Cognata told Italian media.

He was reportedly living in the apartment since one year and the police are searching for other places he might have inhabited.

Investigators believe Messina Denaro was driven on Monday to Palermo's La Maddalena hospital from Campobello di Mazara to be treated for cancer. His alleged aide Giovanni Luppino used to live in the town and was also arrested with him.

His doctor Alfonso Tumbarello is also under probe on suspicion of aiding and abetting the mafia boss, judicial sources said. However, he attended to Messina Denaro under a false name, Andrea Bonafede.

Bonafede was supposedly the name of the owner of the apartment Messina Denaro was living in. He is also under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE