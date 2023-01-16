Who was Matteo Messina Denaro, a fugitive Sicilian godfather, whose arrest ended a 30-year manhunt?

For his part in the murders of anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, Matteo Messina Denaro was given a life sentence in jail in absentia in 1992. He is also suspected of being responsible for several homicides that have a Mafia connection. He goes by the name Diabolik and is recognised as one of Bernardo Provenzano's successors, who was apprehended in April 2006 outside Corleone, Sicily. He was arrested early in the morning following a raid conducted by specialist operatives of the anti-Mafia Carabinieri. The prosecutor said that a possible sighting of him in September 2021 sparked a manhunt and generated hundreds of tips.

Although Messina Denaro was the most sought man in Italy, the first documented image of him was from the early 1990s. Ten people were killed in bombs in Rome, Milan, and Florence in 1993. He was suspected behind that. This was just a few months after the Cosa Nostra assassinated anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in related incidents.

One of the Cosa Nostra Mafia's top leaders in Sicily and the most sought man in Italy, Matteo Messina Denaro, was apprehended by police while receiving treatment at a private medical facility in Palermo, according to prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia on Monday. According to de Lucia, he had been on the run since 1993 and was one of the most sought individuals in Europe. De Lucia told CNN that Denaro had been on the run since 1993 and was one of the most sought individuals in Europe. For thirty years, Denaro had been hiding.

Messina Denaro is the son of a mafia lord and is from the western Sicilian village of Castelvetrano, which is close to Trapani. The mafia was still being operated in the territory of Trapani, where he had his regional base, according to police reports from last September. Before going into hiding, he was well known for his liking in costly automobiles, well-tailored outfits, and Rolex timepieces.

He is facing a life sentence for his involvement in bombings that occurred in Florence, Rome, and Milan in 1993 and left 10 people dead. Prosecutors also accuse him of being the sole or co-conspirator in a number of other slayings that occurred in the 1990s. Prosecutors claim that in 1993, he assisted in planning the kidnapping of 12-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo in an effort to stop his father from testifying against the mafia. The youngster was imprisoned for two years before being killed by being strangled and having his corpse dissolved in acid. Almost 30 years have passed since Salvatore "Toto" Riina, the Sicilian Mafia's most powerful leader of the 20th century, was apprehended by authorities. He finally passed away in prison in 2017, never violating his code of silence.

While congratulating the Carabinieri – Italy’s military police – and the Palermo Public Prosecutor’s Office, Italy’s Chief of Police, Lamberto Giannini, said in a statement that it is a victory for all the police forces that have worked together over these long years to bring the dangerous fugitive to justice.

Government officials took to Twitter to celebrate the arrest as a victory for Italy. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also tweeted that a great victory for the state which demonstrates that it does not give up in the face of the Mafia. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto called the arrest a sign of a state that wins against Mafia.