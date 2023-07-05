'Death sentence': Experts warn as world's hottest day ever recorded on 3 July

The scorching temperatures of Monday, 3 July, etched a new chapter in history as the day became the hottest one ever recorded worldwide, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction, reported Reuters news agency. Experts are now ringing the warning bells saying this is a 'death sentence'. As heatwaves tightened their grip on the planet, the average global temperature soared to 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit). This new record temperature surpassed the previous record of 16.92 degrees Celsius (62.46 Fahrenheit) set in August 2016. A stark warning from climate scientists The alarming heatwave, coupled with rising concerns over climate change, has sparked grave warnings from climate scientists.

Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Britain's Imperial College London, emphasised that this milestone should not be celebrated. Instead, she deemed it a "death sentence" for both people and ecosystems.

Scientists attribute the heatwave to the combined effects of climate change and an emerging El Nino pattern, painting a dire picture for our planet's future. More records to come Regrettably, experts predict that this record-breaking event is only the beginning.

Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, expressed concern that increasing emissions of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases, combined with a growing El Nino event, will propel temperatures to even greater heights, media reports said.

As the world grapples with the consequences of climate change, these new highs serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to protect our planet and safeguard the well-being of future generations. Searing heatwave grips the Southern US and beyond The southern United States has been enduring weeks of relentless heat. Meanwhile, China battled through an unrelenting heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 35 degress Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

North Africa bore witness to sweltering conditions nearing a staggering 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

Ukraine's Vernadsky Research Base, located in the Argentine Islands of the icy continent, shattered its July temperature record, clocking in at 8.7 degrees Celsius (47.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Addressing rising temperatures Global efforts are required to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, transition to renewable energy sources, improve energy efficiency and promote sustainable practices.

International agreements such as the Paris Agreement aim to tackle climate change by limiting global temperature rise and promoting sustainable development. But there is still a lot to be done in order to combat the soaring temperatures and its negative consequences.