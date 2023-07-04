Discovery of cocaine in White House library prompts secret service investigation

In the United States, White House, a stash of cocaine has been found. As per reports, law enforcement authorities have revealed that a preliminary field test conducted on a white substance discovered in the White House library yielded positive results for cocaine.

The US Secret Service as per The Guardian is now focused on determining how this illicit substance made its way into the highly secured premises of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. How did cocaine get into the White House? The Secret Service is trying to find out exactly that. As per the report, the presence of the substance, which is currently undergoing further testing, was initially brought to attention when a firefighter from the Washington DC hazardous materials team radioed about finding a yellow bar labelled as cocaine hydrochloride. It was discovered during a routine inspection.

"We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride," flagged the team as per the Washington Post.

Talking to the publication, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi revealed that the discovery prompted an immediate increase in security alert levels and a brief evacuation of the executive mansion as a precautionary measure.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, confirmed that an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause and manner of the substance's entry into the White House. Where was President Joe Biden? President Joe Biden, as per the report, was away at Camp David when the incident occurred, but he and First Lady Jill Biden returned to the White House on Tuesday morning.

An official familiar with the investigation has revealed that the quantity of the substance was small. Not the first time While concerning, this is apparently not the first instance of illegal drugs having made their way into the White House.

As per The Guardian, previous revelations include rapper Snoop Dogg's claim of smoking weed in a bathroom in 2013, musician Willie Nelson confessing to smoking a joint on the White House roof during Jimmy Carter's presidency, British actor Erkan Mustafa admitting to using marijuana and cocaine during a visit to the White House amid Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" anti-drugs campaign, and Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick's unsuccessful attempt to spike President Richard Nixon's tea with LSD in 1970, remarking that she believed "Tricky Dick needs a little acid."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE