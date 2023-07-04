China: Bathhouse provides 'rent-a-dad' service to keep young boys out of women-only areas

A bathing house in China has introduced a unique concept of looking after young babies who accompanies their parents to their bathhouse. This newly rolled-out service is called “rent-a-dad”, which offers assistance to female guests with young sons in an effort to keep boys out of the women-only facilities and make their stay comfortable.

The bathhouse is located in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, in northeastern China. The Red Star News published a report on their promotional poster where they advertised the new service, which had been shared online. How does the ‘rent-a-dad’ service works? Red Star News published in their report explaining how the service works at this bathhouse. “If a woman brings her son here, we can help change his clothes, give him a bath, and then guide him to a designated area to find the mother. This service is free of charge.”

It was unclear from the report if the male attendants were screened or received any professional training. The age limits for the boys working as ‘rent dads’ was also not mentioned.

The new service allows for young babies to be bathed separately, while still ensuring that mothers and sons can share quality time together in the lounge afterwards.

Chinese bathhouses usually have separate areas for male and female guests, as well as a unisex lounge area for guests to enjoy food, drinks, massages, entertainment and other amenities after bathing. People In China have mixed reaction Most people who commented on Chinese social media loved the idea.

“It is very human and cute,” said one person.

“This should be promoted nationwide. No need to see any young boys in the women’s bathing area anymore, or even in the restroom, I don’t want to see boys,” wrote another user.

“Shenyang truly deserves the title ‘bathing capital’. They’ve really thought it through. This way, mothers can enjoy their meals and play with their children at the bathing centre. How wonderful!” another person commented.

However, some also raised concerns.

One mother wrote, “It truly provides a more human and convenient option. But, as a mother myself, I would not choose to leave such a young child in the care of others. If any issues arise, the bathhouse might be held responsible.” Bathhouse culture in China Bathhouse of bathing culture in China is followed since ancient times. It can be divided into two main types based on traditions in the North and South. In North China, where the arid climate means people can have dry and flaky skin, bathing involves strong, rough, and even painful scrubbing to remove dust and dead skin.

In Shenyang, bathhouses can be as grand as palaces. Far from just bathing, these complexes in the present time have modified themselves into a resort experience. Bathhouses here offer movies, video games, karaoke, and food and drink after the bath.

Bathing culture is so ingrained in northern China that there’s a famous local saying that says, “There’s no problem a bath cannot fix. If there is, go and soak yourself again”.

