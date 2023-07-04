US: Georgia deputy rescues woman from burning crashed car

A deputy in South Georgia saved a woman who was trapped inside a burning car, American media reports said. According to a report by Fox5 Atlanta on Monday, Candler County Sgt Ashley Taylor was flagged over by pedestrians reporting a crash on Highway 46.

Footage from Taylor's body camera showed him reaching the incident spot, where he found the burning car. Using his baton, Taylor smashed the window and told the woman to get out.

"Get out! The car's on fire! Get out. I'm here to help you," the deputy said and went on to check the rest of the vehicle for anyone still inside.

Officials said that Taylor's actions saved the woman's life- getting her out of a dangerous situation before it escalated into something worse. The woman, who has not been identified, is expected to make a full recovery.

Lauding Taylor, Candler County Sheriff John Miles said, "Sgt. Taylor responded the way we hope we all would respond to a critical situation just like that."

“People were able to see the job Sgt. Taylor did and the kind of work first responders do all the time,” Miles said, as per a report by Fox Carolina.

