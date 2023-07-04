Too soon? Subway's insensitive 'our subs don't implode' sign after Titan tragedy angers netizens

In Georgia, United States, a sandwich shop sign has left people with a bad taste in their mouth. The roadside sign was seen outside the Rincon city franchise of popular sandwich brand Subway. It read "Our subs don't implode." The distasteful sign jokes about the recent implosion of the Titan submersible, a tragedy which resulted in the death of five people onboard.

As per Sky News, after spotting the sign passer-by's expressed disgust and were quick to condemn the insensitive remark.

What the people are saying:

The sign has invited widespread condemnation from netizens. One Twitter user commented: "Not only is it distasteful, it's just sad. Do better." @SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better. #subway pic.twitter.com/PfgABPU8ML — Amanda Butler (@Amanda72118560) July 2, 2023 × Another noted that the sign ignores the hardship families of those who died must be going through.

"How tacky, people have no thought of the family members of those who died, disgusting."

Yet another user pointed out "Too soon".

"I can't believe someone would sink so low to make a joke that is almost as tasteless as a subway sandwich," said one user. I can't believe someone would sink so low to make a joke that is almost as tasteless as a subway sandwich. — Pinky💗, the Geriatric Femboy (@GeriatricFemboy) July 4, 2023 × As per the report, following complaints, the sign has been taken down.

Talking to the media, Subway's head office blamed the franchise operator and assured the public that it won't happen again.

"We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business," said a spokesperson for the brand.

The Titan submersible tragedy

On 18 June, 2023, OceanGate's Titan submersible began its expedition to the shipwreck of The Titanic.

The vessel was carrying five passengers: Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, a father-son duo driven by their fascination with the Titanic; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a renowned French scientist and Titanic expert, on his 38th dive to the Titanic wreckage; Hamish Harding, a British airline executive and Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.