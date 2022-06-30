Czech police look for 'creepy' burglar who watches people in their sleep

In the Czech Republic, authorities are looking for a man who apparently watches people in sleep after breaking into homes to commit petty theft, the Czech police said on Thursday (June 30). As per a report by news agency AFP, he has broken into several homes in the country's capital Prague. The officers have noted that even the presence of people doesn't bother him. In fact, he intentionally picks such houses. So far, the police have registered seven cases. But the officers fear that there could have been more. The details that emerged so far make this burglar creepy.

As quoted by the news agency, Prague police spokesman Jan Rybansky said in a statement: "Home security camera footage makes it clear the perpetrator does not mind the presence of people." He added that "on the contrary, we could say he literally seeks out such homes."

While giving an example of an extremely creepy incident, Rybansky said in one case, the suspect was sitting on the bed next to the nine-year-old daughter of the house owner in her child's room. At the time he was there, the girl was asleep and had no idea about his presence.

ALSO READ | Report sheds light on big brands like Coca Cola and how they 'greenwash' their products

The movement of the suspect around the house was recorded by some house owners. The footage showed that he was there when the owers were awake.



The statement on the police website: "To avoid being disturbed, he locked himself in the room or on the entire floor, searched it and then left the house."

ALSO READ | China's new plan to find 'Earth 2.0 ET'

The manhunt is on for a suspect aged between 55 and 60, who has a limp. He has mostly broken into houses in Prague. He has burgled one house twice within a year.

The police said that the man faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.