Covid: China to scrap PCR test for inbound travellers starting April 29

Travellers entering China will no longer be required to provide a negative PCR test result starting Saturday (April 29). Addressing a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that from Saturday, travellers can instead show rapid antigen test results while airlines won’t be required to check the proof.

"In order to further facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, in line with the principles of science, precision, safety, and order, China will further optimize the arrangements for remote (COVID-19) testing. Starting April 29, everyone entering China can take an antigen test instead of a nucleic acid test within 48 hours prior to boarding the plane. Airlines no longer need to check (COVID-19) test results before boarding," Ning said.

The Chinese government has been requiring inbound travellers from some countries before entering China. And Tuesday's announcement comes before the Labor Day holiday (April 29 to May 3).

According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Tuesday, passenger flow before the holiday is expected to peak on April 28, and the peak for return trips will be on May 3 and May 4.

For the last three years, China imposed an array of anti-Covid controls to eliminate the virus. But as the restrictions hammered the economy and sparked demonstrations, the government, in a sudden move, rolled back the curbs in December last year.

In March this year, China resumed the issuance of all types of visas as a part of its efforts to revive tourism. China detects over 270 new Covid subvariants China has detected more than 270 new subvariants of Covid from April 14-20, according to a report by NTD News. The report said that citizens have been posting their positive virus test results online revealing that many are getting re-infected.

On social media, a resident of Chongqing said that her husband and children were infected with Covid again, adding their symptoms were mild, the report said. Another social media user from Nanjing said her entire family was re-infected.

Meanwhile, a report from the New York Times suggested that China has been quietly covering up and censoring crucial information about Covid. Just as Covid was starting to rear its head, scientists from the United States and China released data on how quickly the virus was spreading.

The report said that the paper was quietly withdrawn and an online message told scientists not to cite it.

