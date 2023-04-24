China quietly censored COVID-19 data, as millions succumbed to the virus: Report

A New York Times report suggests that as the world continues to wait to learn how COVID-19 emerged, China has been quietly covering up and censoring crucial information about the virus. Just as the virus was starting to rear its head, scientists from the United States and China released critical data on how quickly the virus was spreading. It was carried in health warnings and advisories issued around the world.

However, the report says that the paper was quietly withdrawn and an online message told scientists not to cite it. The episode didn't make headlines as the pandemic had started to spread by then. New information suggests that the paper wasn't withdrawn because of faulty information, but following directions by Chinese health officials.

This led to a lack of clarity over the dates of early Covid cases. According to an NYT probe, China's efforts to twist and hide information regarding the virus go beyond just cracking down on scientists, hampering international investigations and censoring discussions online. The probe has revealed that Beijing even targeted scientific journals and scientific databases, things that people widely rely on for accurate information and studies.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 cases tally sees major drop; 7,178 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

NYT reviewed dozens of retracted papers on the virus and found that Western journal editors agreed to edits to journals and withdrew papers for reasons unknown. Further, Chinese scientists hid data, withdrew genetic sequences from public databases and altered crucial details in journal submissions.

As China did this, doctors and policymakers couldn't get access to crucial information about the pandemic at a time when the data could have proved crucial in putting the brakes on the virus. It caused mistrust in Europe and the United States as papers that were cited were withdrawn.

The virus started raging across the world in 2020, and with 2023 now in, experts are still debating over the origins of the virus, and misinformation caused by this censoring can largely be blamed for it. Some say that the virus leaked from a Wuhan lab, while others say it started from a wet market.

Recently, scientists discovered genetic sequence data collected by Chinese researchers from a Wuhan market in January 2020. However, it was kept under wraps for three years, something that has been slammed by global health officials. According to this data, raccoon dogs left genetic signatures in the same place that genetic material from the virus was left. This indicates that the virus spread to people from illegally traded market animals.

Earlier this month, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention criticised such data and called it "intolerable".

Experts agree that censored data has created confusion over the origins of the virus, although it cannot be clearly stated whether Beijing was trying to hide any specific scenario. The reason could go either way, and the lack of data is what is causing this confusion.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.