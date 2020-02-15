COVID-19: 143 new deaths reported in China as toll rises to 1,523

143 new deaths have been reported across China due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 1,523 due to deadly virus even as more than 60,000 infected cases reported in China.

All but four of the 143 new deaths were in Hubei province.

China's National Health Commission also reported 2,641 new cases of the COVID-19, with the vast majority in hard-hit central Hubei province.

In an unprecedented effort to contain the virus, Chinese authorities have placed some 56 million people in Hubei under quarantine, virtually sealing off the province from the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, People returning to the Chinese capital Beijing from extended holidays on Friday were ordered to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine to help prevent the spread of the virus, as hard-hit Hubei province reported more than 2,400 new cases.

According to reports, people failing to obey would be punished but it was not immediately clear how that would be enforced, or whether the restrictions would apply to non-residents of Beijing or foreigners arriving from abroad.

More medical workers and supplies from many parts of the country are arriving in Wuhan to support the local people in the fight against novel coronavirus.

The civil aviation administration of China organised 13 planes from six Chinese civil aviation companies to transport nearly 2,000 medical workers and large quantities of medical supplies to Wuhan on Friday.

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stationed in Hubei are also busy transporting supplies and have conducted their largest transport mission on Friday, dispatching 249 people and 106 army vehicles to deliver 285 tons of supplies for daily use to 69 outlets.

Meanwhile, Egypt has now confirmed the first coronavirus case in Africa.

Egyptian authorities have said that the patient been placed in quarantined isolation in hospital.

Earlier this month, Egypt suspended all flights on its national carrier to China.