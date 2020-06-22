Coronavirus second wave triggered by May holiday: South Korea

South Korea's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that it was battling the "second wave" of coronavirus which was "triggered by the May holiday".

Also Read: China suspends poultry products from US firm after COVID-19 outbreak

In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March," KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said, adding, "Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on.”

"We originally predicted that the second wave would emerge in fall or winter," Jeong said. "Our forecast turned out to be wrong. As long as people have close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue."

South Korea has reported 12,438 COVID-19 cases, with 280 deaths, but the outbreak of the second wave has become a worrying sign for authorities.

On Sunday, South Korea had reported 17 COVID-19 cases which was a drop from over 20 cases which the country had been reporting for the past one month.

Amid the rising number of cases, Jeong called for social distancing measures to be strictly followed and asked people to maintain two-meters distance among each other and clarified that then people could then take off their masks due to the hot weather.