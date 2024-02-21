Commercial planes go on a wild ride after Atlantic jet stream's freak winds push it at supersonic speeds

The east-bound commercial planes were pushed at supersonic speeds by record-breaking wind which flew over the mid-Atlantic region this weekend.

According to the US National Weather Service, a Virgin Atlantic passenger plane - which was travelling from Washington to London - was pushed at a speed of nearly 1300kph (800mph), which is faster than the speed of sound, as per the US National Weather Service.

“This evening’s weather balloon launch detected the 2nd strongest upper-level wind recorded in local history going back to the mid-20th century,” stated the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington, in the post on its official X account.

“Around 34,000-35,000ft, winds peaked around 230 knots (265mph!). For those flying eastbound in this jet, there will be quite a tailwind,” said the weather service.

Two other passenger planes, which included one from New Jersey's Newark Airport to Lisbon, Portugal, flew at a speed of 835mph.

Even though the planes flew at speeds higher than that of sound, their sound barrier did not break as they were not travelling faster than sound relative to the air which had wrapped them in the jet stream.

The fast and narrow current of air which flows from west to east and encircles the globe is called the Atlantic jet stream and is generally used by aeroplanes which travel east from North America to cut down on their travel duration and use of fuel.

The current usually has winds which travel at speeds close to 110mph (177 kph), however, it is known to intensify sometimes, especially in winter months.

So far, there have been no reports of passengers facing difficulties when they were aboard these eastbound flights.

"Wow! 265mph jet stream wind last night over parts of the east coast! Great for flight if it's at your tail. Not so great, otherwise!," said meteorologist Lisa Green on X.

The latest research has also suggested that climate change has been disrupting the flow of air currents in the atmosphere.

The freak wind speeds were caused by warmer air in the south and super-cold temperatures in the Northeast, reported The Washington Post citing experts. Climate change may have accelerated the wind speeds.