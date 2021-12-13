Chronic diseases: Documents reveal nearly 160,000 adverse effects of Pfizer Covid vaccine

Recent documents released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have made some important revelations pertaining to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The documents which were obtained by a group of doctors, professors, and journalists show that Pfizer recorded nearly 160,000 adverse reactions to its vaccine during the initial months.

As per the documents, over 25,000 nervous system disorders were reported. This was accompanied with 17,000 musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders and 14,000 gastrointestinal disorders.

Also, a range of different autoimmune conditions were reported. This involved some peculiar maladies, including 270 "spontaneous abortions." Herpes, epilepsy, heart failure and strokes were also reported.

The documents were obtained after doctors, professors and journalists filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the FDA.

And the link to all the currently available Pfizer documents. In the latest round of nonsense, the company is now requesting 75 years (rather than the original 55 years) to release all the Pfizer data publicly. We'll see what the federal judge thinks. https://t.co/wilLaVowSk — Aaron Kheriaty, MD (@akheriaty) December 12, 2021 ×

The first set of documents reveal that in February 2021, when the shot was being given out on an emergency basis, over 42,000 case were reported. These highlighted nearly 160,000 adverse reactions to the jab which ranged from the mild to severe.

Out of these 1,223 are said to be fatal, reports RT.

All of thee side effects have been mentioned in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database.

As of Sunday, it had recorded a total of 3,300 deaths following vaccination with the company's vaccine. While some say that these effects and deaths are underreported, critics say that these deaths cannot be linked with vaccination.

Meanwhile, a recent preliminary laboratory study has revealed that three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine neutralises the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The company has said that although two doses of the vaccine offer a high level of protection, the third jab increases efficacy by 25 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)