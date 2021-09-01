Chinese students greeted with 'Grandpa Xi Jinping thought' in classrooms

They say children should be taught all the essential basics from the primary level. While experts usually mean basic etiquettes and moral, China has interpreted this as teaching the basics of 'socialism'.

As Chinese students returned to schools on Wednesday, they were introduced to new textbooks that have 'Xi Jinping thought'. The new textbooks are a try by the Communist party to shape the minds of small children in such a manner that local schools produce patriots.

"Grandpa Xi Jinping is very busy with work, but no matter how busy he is, he still joins our activities and cares about our growth," a textbook read.

The government school teachers have been directed to "plant the seeds of loving the party, the country and socialism in young hearts," a government notice about the new school curriculum instructed. The Ministry of Education has introduced the "Xi Jinping thought" to "to cultivate the builders and successors of socialism with an all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding," the ministry explained.

Some quotes by the Chinese President Xi Jinping and images of his smiling faces have been placed in the textbooks. In addition to this, elementary students will also be given lessons on the achievements of the Chinese civilisation, Communist party's work in poverty alleviation and the party’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The new "Xi Jinping Thought" comprises 14 principles that will promote Communist ideals. The Communist Party is hoping for a "complete and deep reform" while motivating children for developing new ideas. It will also stress the importance of "one country two systems' and reunification with the motherland".

However, China is also claiming that the new system will be an 'extensive roll-out' which will be divided among different levels of schooling.

"Primary schools will focus on cultivating love for the country, the Communist Party of China, and socialism. In middle schools, the focus will be on a combination of perceptual experience and knowledge study, to help students form basic political judgments and opinions," China’s mouthpiece, Global Times, had reported. "In college, there will be more emphasis on the establishment of theoretical thinking."