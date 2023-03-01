China’s CCP issues warning to Elon Musk against sharing report of Wuhan lab leak

A warning was issued by a Chinese Communist Party-run newspaper to Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he retweeted the US government’s “low-confidence” assessment which claimed that the global coronavirus pandemic originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

The warning has been issued before the congressional hearing on China and after the downing of a Chinese espionage balloon escalated tensions between China and the United States.

On Tuesday, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon reported about the warning issued against Musk on the social media pages of the Global Times, which is the English-language subsidiary of the government-run newspaper People’s Daily.

The warning published in the Global Times stated that Musk could be “breaking the pot of China” after the CEO of Twitter and Tesla replied to tweets which asserted that the Covid pandemic started from the Wuhan research laboratory.

Yoon tweeted that the Chinese proverb “breaking the pot after eating” is similar to the idiom “biting the hand that feeds you”. There is an expansive factory campus, which belongs to Tesla, in Shanghai, and China is the second-largest market for the electric vehicle manufacturer.

The warning came days after the US Department of Energy concluded, with “low confidence”, that the coronavirus pandemic started in the Wuhan laboratory. However, sources familiar with the issue told NBC News that the department's conclusion was not seen as hugely significant.

A similar conclusion was reached by the FBI at a “moderate confidence” level in 2021. Yoon said it's a highly sensitive matter for the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Musk did not comment on the warnings immediately.

