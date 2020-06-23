China slams European Union criticism over Hong Kong law

China repudiated a warning from the European Union over a new Hong Kong national security law on Tuesday, with the foreign ministry saying that the matter was a "domestic affair".

"We oppose any foreign interference in this matter," said Wang Lutong, director-general of European Affairs at China's foreign ministry, adding that China had made its position clear in an EU video summit Monday between President Xi Jinping and top EU officials.

The European Union on Monday warned China of "very negative consequences" if Beijing goes ahead with a new security law on Hong Kong that the West says will curtail basic rights.

Speaking after video calls with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping, the EU's chief executive and chairman said the new legislation was a matter of 'grave concern' and could jeopardise the territory's semi-autonomous status and role as a global financial hub.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the law did not conform with the Hong Kong Basic Law, in reference to the mini-constitution that was agreed between Britain and China ahead of the 1997 handover.

The comments came after China's parliament reacted angrily on Saturday to a resolution by the EU assembly protesting against the security law.

