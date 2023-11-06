China sees unexpected snowfall causing flight cancellations, school closure. Watch

Northeast China found itself in the grip of unseasonably cold weather and blizzards earlier than expected, leading to disruptions and closures in the region. Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, bore the brunt of this early winter, impacting daily life and transportation.

In a reaction to the sudden onset of wintry conditions, Heilongjiang had to take swift measures. The province cancelled 49 flights, affecting travel plans for many, although the airport in the capital, Harbin, managed to maintain regular operations. The local government confirmed this in an official statement.

Educational institutions in Harbin

Harbin, a prominent city in Heilongjiang, faced disruptions in its educational sector as most primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, and off-campus training institutions suspended classes due to the snow and freezing temperatures. This development was reported through the government's official Wechat account.

Today is the first snowfall in Harbin❄️❄️. I hope you can come@fort_fts @peatwasu #FortPeat #BabyFeat pic.twitter.com/oxAchEdq1q — 不要菲斯 (@feisi666) November 6, 2023 × Warnings from China's weather authority

China's meteorological authority issued warnings of a significant temperature drop in the coming days, along with blizzards that are expected to impact several cities. These weather alerts were reported in state media.

Local residents expressed their surprise and discomfort on social media platforms like Weibo. Heilongjiang issued a red alert, the highest weather advisory level in China, anticipating substantial precipitation between Sunday evening and Monday evening. This forecast was shared by Chinese weather experts.

Wider impact on Northern regions

The cold snap wasn't limited to Heilongjiang; it extended to other regions as well. Heavy snowfall was expected in parts of Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Jilin, and Liaoning provinces. Both Liaoning and Jilin provinces had to suspend schools in response to the adverse weather conditions.

The Central Meteorological Observatory warned that temperatures in many areas would plummet by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, with some places experiencing a more significant drop of over 16 degrees Celsius. Multiple weather alerts were issued, with an orange alert for blizzards and a blue alert for cold waves and strong winds.

Preparations in Beijing and Tianjin

The extreme cold prompted government authorities in Beijing and Tianjin to prepare for supplying heat earlier than usual, as per their official notices. This proactive approach aimed to ensure the well-being of residents amid the sudden weather changes.

Northern China experienced unusual and contrasting weather conditions over the past week, ranging from smog to the second-warmest October in decades. This sudden transition was followed by a sharp drop in temperatures over the weekend, catching many off guard.

The Central Meteorological Administration predicts that most of the northeast region will witness temperatures plummeting to single digits or even below freezing as cold air sweeps east and southward. This early winter arrival underscores the need for residents and authorities to adapt swiftly to changing weather patterns.