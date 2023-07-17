China, Russia conducted record-high number of military drills in 2022: Report

China and Russia conducted a record number of military drills last year when compared to the past two decades or so, said a report by Bloomberg. China’s defence ministry, on Sunday (July 16) also announced another joint air and sea drill in the Sea of Japan with Russia which is said to be aimed at “safeguarding the security of strategic waterways.” Record-high number of military drills A report by Bloomberg, citing data compiled by the United States National Defense University’s Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs, said that Beijing and Moscow conducted six joint military exercises together, in 2022.

The number was a record high for military exercises and accounted for two-thirds of all of China’s drills with foreign militaries, with data going back 20 years, said the report. Out of the six exercises, five took place after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This comes as Washington has warned Beijing against supplying arms to Moscow but China has become an economic and diplomatic shelter for Russia which is facing thousands of sanctions since the beginning of the conflict.

While the two countries’ defence history has been marred by suspicion following a months-long conflict along their border in the late 1960s, the trust between Moscow and Beijing is relatively new. Reportedly, it was until 2015 that the Russia-China ties strengthened after the US and Europe imposed sanctions against Moscow for annexing Crimea, the year prior.

According to an NDU and a Bloomberg News tally, Russia and China have conducted at least 36 drills together since Moscow seized Crimea when compared to just 10 exercises recorded before 2014. The report also noted that while these drills are on a relatively smaller scale than those conducted by the US and its allies, they are politically significant.

“These exercises will become more frequent, more kind of politically charged and have a lot of like political signaling value,” said Andrew Taffer, a research fellow at the NDU, as quoted by Bloomberg. He added, “It suggests the possibility they might work together in ways that the US and its allies find unpalatable, if not offensive.”

It is also worth noting that days before Russia began its “special military operation” in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping declared a “no limits” partnership. One notable area of that partnership is said to be military cooperation. Upcoming ‘Northern/Interaction-2023’ drills China’s defence ministry, on Sunday, said that they sent a Chinese naval flotilla which comprises five warships and four ship-borne helicopters which will rendezvous with Russian forces in a “predetermined area”.

This comes a day after the Chinese defence ministry said it would conduct military drills with Russian naval and air forces which will take place in the Sea of Japan. Meanwhile, two Russian warships – Gromkiy and Sovershenniy – are taking part in the Sea of Japan drill.

It will be the first time that both Russian forces take part in the drill, reported the state newspaper Global Times.

The drills codenamed “Northern/Interaction-2023” will be organised by the People’s Liberation Army’s Northern Theatre Command, said the ministry, on Saturday, without giving any date on which they will be conducted.

(With inputs from agencies)



