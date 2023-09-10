China opposes planed US G20 presidency amid deepening mistrust

Tensions between China and the United States have escalated as China challenged the proposed US presidency of the G20 in 2026, emphasising the underlying mistrust between the two nations.

Officials familiar with the discussions revealed that Chinese representatives voiced their opposition to the US assuming the rotating chairmanship of the group of leading economies during diplomatic meetings at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Despite their efforts, the Chinese objection was ultimately unsuccessful, as reported by the Financial Times.

Dispute impacts multiple issues

The dispute over the host of the G20 in 2026 not only strained Sino-American relations but also cast a shadow over various other topics discussed during the annual gathering of world leaders, including Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine and efforts to combat climate change.

The allocation of the rotating G20 presidency is typically a routine process, involving setting the agenda for the group's discussions, chairing ministerial meetings, and hosting the leaders' summit. However, this year's G20 summit saw an unusual objection from China. During the drafting of the summit declaration, Chinese diplomats called for the removal of a reference to the expected US presidency in 2026, a move that raised concerns among Western countries, including the UK. Despite the objection, the phrase was retained in the final version of the declaration adopted by leaders.

The joint statement concluded, "We look forward to meeting again in Brazil in 2024 and in South Africa in 2025, as well as in the United States in 2026 at the beginning of the next cycle."

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that China had eventually agreed to the reference to the US hosting the G20 in 2026. This unexpected stance by China surprised diplomats from other delegations and underscored the deep divisions between the two superpowers. According to officials, the Chinese objections against the US hosting were not related to G20-specific matters but appeared to be broader in scope.

G20's rotating presidency

The G20 does not have a permanent secretariat, and the presidency rotates among member states. Brazil is set to assume the presidency next year, followed by South Africa in 2025. Once each member state has hosted a summit, a new cycle begins. The first G20 summit took place in Washington in 2008.

The United States has presented its hosting of the G20 in 2026 as a commitment to the group, which has faced significant geopolitical challenges due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

China's G20 approach

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the G20 summit in India, Beijing has asserted its generally positive approach to the G20. China has indicated its willingness to cooperate with other parties under the principle of "consensus building" on issues like Ukraine and climate change, despite raising objections.

However, tensions remain palpable, with China's spy agency characterising recent US diplomatic overtures as a blend of engagement and containment, suggesting that a potential meeting between Xi and Biden in November could be in jeopardy if the US does not display more "sincerity." This stance underscores the intricate nature of Sino-American relations and the challenges they pose to international diplomacy.