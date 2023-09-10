G20 Summit: New Delhi Declaration adopted, read the full text here
Amitabh Kant, India's sherpa at the G20, highlighted that the New Delhi Declaration is all about strong and long-lasting economic growth, speeding up progress on sustainable development goals, supporting green development projects, and rejuvenating teamwork between many countries.
On the inaugural day of the G20 Summit on Saturday (September 9), Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a pivotal development during India's G20 presidency, particularly amidst divergent perspectives on the Ukraine conflict.
“Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration,” PM Modi said.
Read the full text here:
