G20 Summit: New Delhi Declaration adopted, read the full text here

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Sep 10, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the first session of the G20 Leaders' Summit. Photograph:(AFP)

Amitabh Kant, India's sherpa at the G20, highlighted that the New Delhi Declaration is all about strong and long-lasting economic growth, speeding up progress on sustainable development goals, supporting green development projects, and rejuvenating teamwork between many countries.

On the inaugural day of the G20 Summit on Saturday (September 9), Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a pivotal development during India's G20 presidency, particularly amidst divergent perspectives on the Ukraine conflict.

“Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration,” PM Modi said.

Read the full text here:

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 sherpa, emphasised that the New Delhi Declaration centres around robust and enduring economic growth, expediting advancements related to sustainable development objectives, a commitment to eco-friendly development initiatives, and the revitalisation of multilateral cooperation. 

 

