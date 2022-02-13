China issues blizzard alert after it snows in Beijing; significant snowfall expected

The China Meteorological Administration issued a blizzard warning for Sunday (February 13) saying significant snowfall is expected in large parts of northern China including Beijing, the capital and current site of the Winter Olympics.

The weekend snowfall, which had already begun in some areas on Saturday (February 12) is the capital's first since the Winter Olympics opened on February 4, government notices showed.

Beijing ushered in the first snow of the year of the tiger! The Winter Olympic Village in the snow is very beautiful! pic.twitter.com/KeogtpLT02 — 晨 (@zU3U3dNzX9azTW8) February 13, 2022 ×

Beijing from the bus in the snow. pic.twitter.com/t00sDhwUpC — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 13, 2022 ×

The Women's Freeski slopestyle qualification in Zhangjiakou, featuring Team China gold medalist Eileen Gu, was rescheduled to later on Sunday due to the snow.

Also read | Beijing Games: Russian Olympic Committee wins gold in 4x5 km cross-country skiing relay

The authorities issued a blue blizzard warning, the lowest of the country's four-tiered alerts, with some regions forecast to receive up to 4 cm (1.6 inches) of snow. They advised the public to cut back on unnecessary outdoor activities.

Beijing temperatures dropped, with the Beijing Meteorological Observatory forecasting a minimum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius (21°F).