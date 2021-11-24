China asks US to stop providing platform to Taiwan's independence forces

China has asked the United States to stop '' platform or shelter for Taiwan independence forces.''

Firmly opposing the invite by the US to Taiwan for the "Summit for Democracy," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the country should "abide by the one-China principle."

Tensions between Taiwan and China have reached a new low as several Chinese jets repeatedly entered Taipei's air defence zone last month.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory and views the island as a renegade province.

Over 100 countries have been invited to the virtual summit that will be held on December 9 and 10.

In pics: Battlezone: Taiwan's Kinmen island stands on frontline with China

It aims to help stop democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide.

The invitation is a major coup for Taipei at a time when China is ramping up its campaign to keep Taiwan locked out of international bodies.

Also Read: Harpoons and SLAM-ER missiles: Why China fears the types of weapons sold by US to Taiwan

Taiwan's foreign ministry acknowledged the US invite while adding that it affirms "the promotion of values of democracy and human rights over the years".

The global conference is a campaign pledge by US President Joe Biden, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies)