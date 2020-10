Harpoons & SLAM-ER missiles: Why China fears the types of weapons sold by US to Taiwan

100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems

The Pentagon is set to sell 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion.

The move comes days after the State Department approved the potential sale of three other weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion.

Monday's formal notifications to Congress by the State Department covered the proposed sale of up to 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems (HCDS), which includes 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Surface Launched Missiles to serve as coastal defense cruise missiles.

(Photograph:AFP)