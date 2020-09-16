Children from minority communities make up of 78% coronavirus deaths in US: CDC

Coronavirus has affected millions of lives, and, contrary to the intial belief, it has not just affected the elderly but the youngsters too.

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently revealed that some minority communities have been more affected by other communities, especially the children.

As per this study, 78 per cent of the coronavirus-related deaths of the under 21 year olds, have been from minority communities.

The study was conducted specifically in the United States, which is world's worst affected country by coronavirus right now, between the months of February and July.

In the US, under-21s make up a total of 26 per cent of the country and 41 per cent of this population is represented by the children of minority communities.

Out of total deaths of under-21, 12 deaths have been of children under the age of 1, and nearly half of the deaths were of children between the age of 18-20.

Out of 121 deaths among under-21s, 45 per cent were among Hispanics, 29 per cent among blacks and four per cent among American Indians or Alaskan Natives.

Overall, mortality among children and youths is far lower than adults: the CDC identified 392,000 cases in the time period, which was eight percent of the total figure, and only 0.08 percent of all deaths.

It has also been observed that boys are at greater risk of getting affected by the virus, as out of the total deaths in the US, 63 per cent were of boys and men.

As per the study, three-quarters of the coronavirus-deaths have been of the people who had some underlying condition such as lung disease and obesity.

However, the study also stated that children are not immune to the novel coronavirus and a post-viral condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Trump administration, however, reportedly, has objected to include the term "pediatric population" to describe the casualties under the age of 21.