Cats experiencing 'life threatening' stress due to extra attention from owners

Vets have warned that cats are experiencing stress that can act as a threat to their lives as owners are spending more time at home.

Owners are damaging the daily routine of felines, who are finding their extra attention overbearing.

Cats are developing dangerous conditions that are associated with stress, including blocked bladder in the case of male cats and cystitis in both female and male cats over the last 18 months during the pandemic.

Owners should create hiding places for their cats to mellow their moods as per doctors.

They have also suggested that the owners try to put the cat's food, water, and litter trays in quiet areas.

Many cats are struggling to cope according to Cats Protection, a charity that rescues and rehomes cats other than educating people about their welfare.

Veterinary nurse Debbie James, from Vet's Klinic in Swindon says cats are creatures of habit and any change in their routine is unsettling for them

Dogs do not suffer from the same stress as they enjoy the extra attention of their owners. However, they have suffered from a different set of problems during the lockdown.