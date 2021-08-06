Grumpy to Lil Bub: Take a look at internet's 5 famous cats

Garfi

Imagine waking up at 2 am and finding your cat sitting next to you with this face!

Garfi lives in Italy with its pet parent Hulya Ozkok in a big and loving family. It is known as a 'grumpy cat' or 'angry cat', and many even jokingly believe that Garfi is secretly plotting someone's murder... or probably the destruction of human kind.

(Photograph:Facebook)