Grumpy to Lil Bub: Take a look at internet's 5 famous cats

Imagine waking up at 2 am and finding your cat sitting next to you with this face!
Garfi lives in Italy with its pet parent Hulya Ozkok in a big and loving family. It is known as a 'grumpy cat' or 'angry cat', and many even jokingly believe that Garfi is secretly plotting someone's murder... or probably the destruction of human kind.
(Photograph:Facebook)
Touchdown Black cat
A black cat ran into a football field during the NFL match and scored a touchdown as the security officers failed to tackle it. The cat had interrupted a Giants play and turned out to be too slippery to get caught.
"He’s walking to the three [yard line], he’s at the two … Now a policeman, a state trooper has come on the field — and the cat runs into the endzone! That is a touchdown!," the commentators cheered it on.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lil Bub
This American cat is famous for her unique physical appearance. It became hugely popular after its cute picture was posted on Tumblr on November 2011 and has now more than three million likes on Facebook.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Smudge the cat
'Smudge the Cat' became popular due to the 'woman yelling at cat' meme that was partly based on a participants of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The cat has had several memes based on it. Smudge the Cat became famous for sitting at a chair in a family dinner and listening to conversations just like how a normal human being would attend a family dinner.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Grumpy Cat
Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Cat, is another American celebrity cat. It is known for its permanent 'grumpy' expressions. However, the cat has these facial expressions due to an underbite and feline dwarfism.