Canadian minister lashes out at learning institutions, raises financial requirements for Int'l students

Canada is intensifying financial requirements for international students seeking study permits, with Immigration Minister Marc Miller almost doubling the mandatory proof of funds. As part of the changes, the minimum bank account requirement for study permit applicants will increase from $10,000 to $20,635 in 2024, in addition to the tuition fees paid by international students, Canada's local media reports said.

Additionally, those who have already submitted study permit applications by December 7, 2023, and those currently in Canada will be allowed to work off-campus for more than 20 hours per week until April 2024. The temporary lifting of the 20-hour work limit for international students, in place since last year, will now be extended until April 30, 2024.

In response to the high immigration and housing crisis, Miller has issued a stern warning, threatening significant restrictions on visas if provinces and educational institutions do not address the issue promptly.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Miller said that the federal government is willing to take drastic measures, including limiting visas, to ensure that designated learning institutions provide sufficient support for international students.

In what is seen as a sense of urgency, Miller stated, "Enough is enough."

“Ahead of September 2024, we are prepared to take necessary measures, including significantly limiting visas, to ensure that designated learning institutions provide adequate and sufficient student supports,” he said adding, “It is imperative that we work together with provincial and territorial governments, learning institutions and other education stakeholders so we can ensure international students are set up for success in Canada."

He also said that international students are not to blame for the housing crisis adding that institutions are expected to only admit a number of students that they can accommodate or assist in finding off-campus housing.

In a rare hard-hitting statement to these institutions, he said, "It would be a mistake to blame international students for the housing crisis. But it also be a mistake to invite them to come to Canada with no support, including how to put a roof over their heads. That's why we expect learning institutions to only accept numbers of students that they're able to provide for, able to house or assist in finding off campus housing."