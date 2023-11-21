Toronto's Housing Desperation: Half-a-Bed for C$ 900 a month amid soaring prices

The housing market desperation in Toronto has reached unprecedented levels, with individuals considering to rent half a bed for an exorbitant amount. A recent TikTok video by Toronto-based realtor Anya Ettinger has unveiled a shocking Facebook post (now deleted), wherein half a bed was priced for a staggering 900 Canadian dollars (over 54,000 rupees) per month.

The deleted Facebook post cited in the video read, "Looking for an easy-going female to share the master bedroom and the one Queen-sized bed. I have been previously sharing the bedroom which only has one queen size with a roommate I found on Facebook, and it worked out perfectly well!”

A Mint report cited Anya Ettinger, the person who brought attention to this alarming trend. She expressed her disbelief, stating, "Renting out a space in your bed for 900 [Canadian] dollars a month? No wonder so many people hate it here."

Anya Ettinger's TikTok video has not only gone viral but also exposed the severity of the housing crisis in Toronto. The city, known for its unreasonable property rates, remains one of the most expensive housing markets in Canada.

The average cost of a one-bedroom property in Toronto stands at $2,614 a month, driving more people to opt for unconventional living arrangements, such as sharing a bed, to cut costs.

According to a Moneycontrol report, this peculiar trend of renting half a bed is not confined to Toronto alone. Emerging evidence suggests that the practice of "hot bedding," sharing a bed with a stranger to reduce rent costs, is gaining traction.

The report further cited a 2021 survey conducted by the University of Technology Sydney which revealed that three per cent of respondents, mainly international students in Sydney and Melbourne, resorted to hot-bedding as a creative solution to combat exorbitant rental prices.