California metal monolith replaced with a Cross amid chants of 'Christ is king' by Trump supporters

It looks like December 2020 is the month for the mystery of the metal monoliths as the disappearance and re-appearance continues in different parts of the world. While there are numerous conspiracy theories coming up, some men decided to take over the trend and replace it with something else — a cross.

A few hours after a metal monolith appeared in the state of California, a group of men, dressed in hats of 'Make America Great Again' decided to go to the location of the monolith and replaced it with a wooden cross.

The men live-streamed the whole uprooting process of the monolith while chanting 'Christ is King' and 'Make America Great Again'.

"We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space, so let’s tear this b***h down," the group was heard saying on the video.

As per experts, the chants heard in the live-streaming suggest that the men might be related to the 'Groyper' movement which is a Gen Z group of right-wingers in the US, which rose to fame especially after the 1026 win of the outgoing US President Donald Trump — Pundit Nick Fuentes, the famous American YouTube, political commentator is one of the most popular faces of the movement.

The California monolith is not the only one which was vandalised. The Utah monolith — which was the first one found — was also vandalised by a group of angry environmentalists while yelling "this is why you don’t leave trash in the desert."

There has been no explanation to who has been installing these monoliths in remote areas of the world. However, there are different conspiracy theories stemming out of these installations which look similar to the alien establishments seen in Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.