California governor declares state of emergency as Hurricane Hilary nears

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for a significant portion of Southern California to bolster the state's response and recovery efforts as it coordinates its resources to tackle the impending storm's anticipated effects. As the looming threat of Hurricane Hilary in Southern California draws near, the state is actively mobilising resources and urging citizens to prioritise safety measures.

Hurricane Hilary approaching

The text of the emergency proclamation said that the National Hurricane Center has categorised Hurricane Hilary as a Category 2 storm. As per projections, the storm is expected to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to Baja California and the Southwestern US, encompassing Southern California. It is worth noting that the brunt of the storm's impact, characterised by intense rainfall and powerful winds, is anticipated to begin today (August 20) and persist through Monday (August 21).

Boots on the ground

Under Governor Newsom's directives, over 7,500 personnel have been deployed to the affected regions, to aid local communities in safeguarding their residents from the impacts of Hurricane Hilary. Newsom signed the emergency proclamation in San Diego while interacting with California National Guard troops.

In addition, he engaged with first responders, local officials, and even federal counterparts, emphasising the collaborative approach being taken to address the crisis.

“California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary’s path with resources, equipment and expertise. We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm," the California governor said.

As per reports, Hilary is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it reaches southern California. This would mark the first occurrence of a tropical storm hitting the state in over 80 years.

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has strategically positioned personnel and resources in the area. "I urge everyone in the path of the storm to take precautions and listen to the guidance from state and local officials," he said.

Watch | Canada’s British Columbia under state of emergency as Kelowna wildfire rages

Meanwhile, parts of Mexico are under a tropical storm watch, prompting the government to ready 18,000 soldiers for potential rescue missions and assistance efforts.