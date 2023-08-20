Canada wildfires: About 30,000 in British Columbia under evacuation order with thousands more on alert

Provincial officials have ordered the evacuation of approximately 30,000 individuals in western Canada's British Columbia, amidst escalating wildfires, media reports said. Bowinn Ma, British Columbia's minister of emergency management and climate readiness, spoke about the dynamic nature of the wildfire crisis. "The situation is highly dynamic and the numbers are changing all the time, but as of now we are currently hovering at about 30,000 people on evacuation order and an additional 36,000 people on evacuation alert," Ma said.

Kelowna engulfed in smoke

The situation has become particularly dire for the city of Kelowna, which is now facing the immediate threat of a raging wildfire. With a population of 150,000, Kelowna is grappling with dense smoke. With this, it joins the list of Canadian population centers hit by this summer's extensive wildfires. The nationwide outbreak of wildfires has already scorched millions of acres of land.

"We cannot stress strongly enough how critical it is to follow evacuation orders when they are issued," Ma reportedly said at a news conference and added, "They are a matter of life and death not only for the people in those properties, but also for the first responders who will often go back to try to implore people to leave."

Differing evacuation figures

While Premier David Eby reported slightly different figures, with 35,000 people ordered to evacuate and 30,000 more preparing to leave if necessary, both Eby and Ma endorsed an emergency order.

This order also includes a halt on non-essential visits to affected areas, encompassing Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Penticton, Vernon, and Osoyoos, which is near the US border. This move is aimed to prevent disruptions to the ongoing firefighting efforts.

Authorities have also urged thrill-seekers to avoid the affected regions. Their presence could hinder the firefighting and response operations. "Please just stay out of these areas if you don't have to be there," Eby said.

Largest evacuation in northwest territories

The evacuation in British Columbia comes on the heels of the unprecedented evacuation of Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories.

The city was cleared due to wildfires advancing toward it. While winds exacerbated the situation, bringing flames closer to Yellowknife, a recent spell of rain provided temporary relief. Additionally, government weather forecasts have projected a substantial drop in temperatures. As wildfires continue to pose a substantial threat, the authorities are ensuring the safety of the people while also battling the blazes.