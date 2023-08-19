'Why should I participate': Trump chooses Tucker Carlson over Republican presidential debate, says report

Donald Trump, the former US President and top hopeful to claim a tenure in the White House during upcoming US presidential elections, will reportedly skip the initial Republican presidential debate. Instead, Trump would have a one-on-one interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Trump claims a strong support from his core group of Republican support-base. But his presidential bid has been overshadowed by an array of criminal cases and the distinction of him being the most indicted former president in the US history.

Why Trump intends to skip Republican Party presidential debate?

Trump has expressed his inclination to potentially skip the Fox News debate event in Milwaukee due to his concerns about sharing the stage with lower-polling rivals.

On his TruthSocial account, Trump posted, "I hold a lead of over 50 points against the runner-up, whoever that may be. Reagan and others didn't do it. People are familiar with my exceptional record, one of the best ever. So why should I participate in the debate?"

While the exact timing of Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson is yet to be determined, but the New York Times reported that it will coincide with the Republican Presidential debate on Wednesday, August 26.

What does it mean?

Regardless of his physical presence, Donald Trump will remain open to criticism from opponents in relation to the four criminal and three civil trials he is currently facing.

These legal battles span the periods before, during, and after his presidency and are associated with a number of scandals.

Fox News host Bret Baier remarked, "All the candidates have been continuously questioned about the courtroom proceedings across the nation. Therefore, whether he attends or not, he will be a topic in this debate."

Baier's comment reflects the sentiment that Trump's presence or absence won't diminish the attention on him during the debate.

The Republican National Committee has informed Donald Trump that he must make a final decision by Monday if he wishes to secure a spot on the stage.

The Fox News team is reportedly working on two stages for the Grand Old Party (GOP) debate. One, if Trump ends up attending and other if he does not.

