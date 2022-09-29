California: At least six injured in school shooting, officials say

California, US Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 07:40 AM(IST)

Police in Oakland are searching for at least one shooter after a shooting near a school 

Oakland police Capt Casey Johnson said that at least six people were wounded, with two suffering life-threatening injuries, in a shooting at a northern California school campus on Wednesday. 

During a news conference, police informed that they are searching for at least one shooter after a shooting. 

So far, the motive for the shooting is not known. 

Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison told reporters other individuals may be involved. Allison said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families in this incident. I want to begin by saying that any time there's a shooting in our community, it's a complete tragedy." 

"But as a parent, I completely understand the fear, the emotion, the panic when shootings are occurring at our schools with young children, and it's completely and wholly unacceptable," Allison added. 

In a tweet, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf shared some details. She said all six victims are adults, but there's no clarity on whether or not the victims are students age 18 or older. 

Notably, the Oakland Police Department Assistant Chief Darren Allison said police believe all victims had an affiliation with the school. 

