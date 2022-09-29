California: At least six injured in school shooting, officials say

Oakland police Capt Casey Johnson said that at least six people were wounded, with two suffering life-threatening injuries, in a shooting at a northern California school campus on Wednesday.

During a news conference, police informed that they are searching for at least one shooter after a shooting.

So far, the motive for the shooting is not known.

ALSO READ | Russia launches 'international terrorism' probe after Nord Stream leaks

Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison told reporters other individuals may be involved. Allison said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families in this incident. I want to begin by saying that any time there's a shooting in our community, it's a complete tragedy."

"But as a parent, I completely understand the fear, the emotion, the panic when shootings are occurring at our schools with young children, and it's completely and wholly unacceptable," Allison added.

ALSO READ | Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with catastrophic force

In a tweet, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf shared some details. She said all six victims are adults, but there's no clarity on whether or not the victims are students age 18 or older.

Notably, the Oakland Police Department Assistant Chief Darren Allison said police believe all victims had an affiliation with the school.

Today's gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul -- our schools are sanctuaries for our children. Our investigators report all six victims are adults + being treated for injuries at hospitals now. The school is now clear + all children being reunited w/ families. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) September 28, 2022 ×

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street.



We are asking our Community Members to please avoid the area at this time.



PIO is on the way to scene. Media we will update with staging area. pic.twitter.com/9zvmmW7lC3 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 28, 2022 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.