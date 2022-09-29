Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with catastrophic force

An "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday (September 28). The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the eye of the storm made landfall at 1905 GMT, with high winds and heavy rain pounding the coast.

The NHC said: "Hurricane Ian has made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida."

NHC reported that Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 241 km per hour.

